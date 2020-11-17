e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for 2 successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for 2 successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

India has successfully testfired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system.The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The missile has been developed as part of air defence system of the Indian Army.
The missile has been developed as part of air defence system of the Indian Army.(ANI)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for two successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile.

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit. Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection,” Singh tweeted.

 

India has successfully testfired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system.The missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.

Earlier on November 13, Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.

The missile has been developed as part of air defence system of the Indian Army.

tags
top news
Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In