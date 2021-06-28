Rajnath Singh inaugurates 3 bridges near Indo-China border in Uttarakhand

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated three bailey bridges in Dharchula subdivision of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, about 470km from Dehradun.

The three bridges, near the Indo-China border, were constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is involved in the construction of roads in the border areas.

According to BRO chief engineer MNV Prasad, the bridges were built in Tawaghat, Kirkutiya and Jauljibi areas of Pithoragarh district.

“The three bridges are 140, 180 and 140 feet long respectively. They have been constructed by the combined efforts of 1447 bridge construction company and 765 task force of BRO. Due to the remote location, construction material was brought in by helicopters. Workers and engineers of BRO worked in adverse conditions to complete the task in time,” said Prasad.

The chief engineer said, “The construction of three new bailey bridges would benefit armed forces, local residents and tourists in the areas near the China border in Pithoragarh.”