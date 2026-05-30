Rajnath Singh inaugurates Naval memorial Nausena Shaurya Vatika in Lucknow

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Navy’s memorial museum, the Nausena Shaurya Vatika, in his parliamentary constituency on Saturday and said it is a symbol of patriotism and military pride, showcasing the glorious tradition of the Indian Navy’s valour, bravery and service to the nation. Addressing the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said tanks that helped the Indian Army win wars should be installed at important intersections across the state. (PTI)

Built on two acres near Ekana Cricket Stadium, the vatika is dedicated to the valour, indomitable courage and modern technical proficiency of India’s maritime borders. It has been developed as Phase-II of the Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya, the Navy’s memorial museum.

The defence minister noted that the Indian Navy has played a crucial role in securing the country’s maritime boundaries and protecting national interests. Praising the courage and commitment of naval personnel, he said such memorials help take the country’s military history to every citizen.

He announced that a submarine will soon be installed at the naval memorial as well.

Addressing the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said tanks that helped the Indian Army win wars should be installed at important intersections across the state. He said they will inspire youth and increase respect for the Army and soldiers among people.

“Anyone visiting Lucknow can tour centres linked to India’s traditions, heritage and security, and feel proud of them. Nausena Shaurya Vatika has been set up as a new centre in that series,” he said.

He added that INS Gomti served India’s maritime security for a long time and was decommissioned from the Navy in 2022. It has now been installed on the banks of Lucknow’s lifeline, the Gomti river. The site will give youth from the state and the country information about the Indian Navy and inspire them to face life’s challenges.

Amid the global crisis triggered by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US and Israel, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said India’s economic progress and future development depend on the seas. The Indian Navy ensures safe passage of maritime routes, he said.

Citing reasons for setting up a maritime museum in a landlocked state like Uttar Pradesh, Admiral Tripathi said, “First, centuries ago, even before trains, the region remained connected to the sea. Rivers like the Ganga and Gomti linked this area to the sea. Second, ships were built using timber from UP’s forests.

“Third, even today, the maximum number of officers, sailors and Agniveers in the Indian Navy come from Uttar Pradesh. The state also has the highest number of veterans. Also, the Gomti river. Though the sea is far from Uttar Pradesh, the state was never distant from the sea,” he added.

Admiral added that the equipment from INS Gomti installed at Nausena Shaurya Vatika came from a warship built at Mumbai’s Mazgaon Dockyard.