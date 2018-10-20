Today in New Delhi, India
Rajnath Singh meets Sri Lankan PM, discusses security, anti-terror cooperation

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh met visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday and discussed with him issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2018 13:36 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rajnath Singh,Sri Lanka,India
During the 30-minute meeting, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe talked about further strengthening of India-Sri Lanka relations.(Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh met visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday and discussed with him issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and the island nation.

During the 30-minute meeting, both the leaders talked about further strengthening of India-Sri Lanka relations.

“Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi today. We had deliberations on further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on issues pertaining to security and terrorism in the region,” Singh tweeted after the meeting.

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, investment and maritime security.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 13:16 IST

