Rajnath Singh pitches India as global hub for shipbuilding

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday pitched India as a global hub for shipbuilding and called upon international partners to tap the potential of the country’s vibrant industry and co-develop next generation maritime capabilities, creating sustainable technologies and resilient supply chains. Singh said India has the potential to become a global hub for shipbuilding, ship repair and maritime innovation . (ANI photo)

“What truly sets India apart is its integrated end-to-end shipbuilding ecosystem. From concept design and modular construction to outfitting, refit, repairs, and full life cycle support, every stage of the shipbuilding process is indigenously developed and executed,” Singh said in his address at Samudra Utkarsh, a seminar organised by the Department of Defence Production to showcase the capabilities of Indian yards.

“Our public and private shipyards, backed by thousands of MSMEs, have created a robust value chain that spans steel, propulsion, electronics, sensors, and advanced combat systems.”

India’s shipbuilding ecosystem stands, Singh said, on the strength of multiple world-class platforms that reflect technological maturity and industrial depth. India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Kalvari-class submarines, and stealth frigates and destroyers underline not only the country’s naval strength but also the expanding design capability, automation, and systems integration expertise, he said.

“We are capable of delivering aircraft carriers to advanced research vessels and energy-efficient commercial ships. This integrated capability positions India strongly to become a global hub for shipbuilding, ship repair, and maritime innovation in the coming decade,” the defence minister said.

India is ready to help shape the maritime century by “building not only ships, but trust; not only platforms, but partnerships.”

The transformation of India’s shipbuilding sector is underpinned by a raft of policy reforms such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy and Defence Procurement Manual 2025.

He touched upon the ongoing indigenisation in the Indian Navy, noting that 262 indigenous design and development projects were in advanced stages. “/Some of our shipyards are on track to secure 100% indigenous content within this decade. This means that any naval vessel supplied from India will suffer minimum supply chains disruptions,” Singh said.

India’s commercial fleet too will be built entirely in the country, said. “Our shipyards on both coasts now operate modern fabrication lines, advanced material-handling systems, automated design tools, model testing facilities, and digital shipyard technologies. These are all aligned with the global benchmarks,” he said, calling Indian shipyards vital pillars of India’s emerging blue economy.

Beyond defence platforms, a wide range of specialised vessels are being designed and built for deeper scientific understanding of seas, strengthening monitoring of marine ecosystems, ensuring sustainable exploitation of fisheries and enhancing maritime law-enforcement capabilities across India’s vast coastline and exclusive economic zone, he said.

On the increasing number of foreign ships visiting Indian yards for complex refits, he said the development was a recognition of India’s capability, reliability, and cost competitiveness. “We want to become the preferred sustainment and repair hub for the entire Indo-Pacific region.”