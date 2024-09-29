Rajnath Singh says ‘India would’ve given larger bailout package to Pakistan if…'

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India would have given a larger bailout package to Pakistan than the one sought by the neighbour from International Monetary Fund (IMF), had Islamabad maintained friendly relations with New Delhi.



"Modi ji in 2014-15 announced a special package for development of Jammu and Kashmir which has now reached ₹90,000 crore. The amount is much bigger than what Pakistan was seeking from the IMF (as bailout package)," PTI quoted Rajnath as saying at an election rally in Gurez assembly segment under Bandipora district.



Singh referred to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who said,“We can change friends but we cannot change the neighbours."



The minister said,"I said, my Pakistani friends, why have strained relations, we are neighbours. If we had good relations, we would have given more money than the IMF."



Defence minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Singh said the Centre gives money to Jammu and Kashmir for development while Pakistan has been misusing financial aid for a long time.

‘Pak seeks money from other countries to run terror factory’: Rajnath

The minister said Pakistan seeks money from other countries to run a terror factory on its soil.



Rajnath Singh further added,"Kashmir will again become a paradise on earth when Vajpayee's dream of restoring "Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat" in the valley is achieved."

“Whenever we have investigated terrorism, we have found Pakistani involvement. Our successive governments have tried to make Pakistan understand that they should stop terror camps but to no avail. Pakistan is frustrated after revocation of Article 370 and is making attempts to revive terror,” he said.



"They do not want democracy to take roots here. (But) India is strong enough that it can take on Pakistan on its soil. If anyone in Pakistan carries out an attack on India, we can crossover and respond," Singh added.



(With PTI inputs)