Rajnath Singh says Indian forces acted like ‘skilled surgeons’ to hit roots of terror in Pakistan

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian armed forces during “Operation Sindoor” and said they targeted the roots of terrorism in Pakistan with the precision of skilled surgeons. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attend the Silver Jubilee celebration of Dr KNS Memorial Hospital (Mayo Medical Center), in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.(PTI)

“Our forces acted just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely where the disease lies, and the Indian forces have done the same — striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing an event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of KN Memorial Hospital.

The event in Lucknow was the defence minister's first public appearance since the India-Pakistan ceasefire, while he visited military installations on May 10 - the day the understanding was announced.

The senior BJP leader also drew parallels between the work of doctors and soldiers. “Both undergo rigorous training, operate under intense pressure, and must take swift, critical decisions during emergencies. This similarity was seen during Operation Sindoor, just as the commitment of doctors was witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Singh said.

“You (Doctors) treat patients, but we in the defence ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. And the success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that resolve,” he added.

The Lucknow MP also recalled that Pakistan's retaliation targeted civilian and military installations but India's forces took “utmost care” in responding to such escalations. “As is its habit, Pakistan did not accept defeat easily and attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even places of worship — temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our forces gave a fitting reply,” Singh further said.

“Our soldiers made sure that while punishing the perpetrators, innocent lives were not affected,” he said.

Addressing the event, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath described Pakistan as a “distortion” whose destiny is to “samaapt ho jaana” (perish).

“Pakistan represents that distortion whose fate is to perish and rot — whether die at the hands of India or due to the very terrorism it has nurtured and harboured. It is preordained that destiny will play out as written,” Adityanath said.

(With PTI inputs)