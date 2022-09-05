Rajpath, Central Vista lawns in Delhi to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path': Official

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the national capital as ‘Kartavya Path’, an official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Sunday.

The official said that the NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming the stretch.

In this year's Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra had stressed the abolition of symbols relating to the colonial mindset.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

In the run-up to 2047, the PM has also stressed upon the importance of duties. Both these factors can be seen behind the naming of ‘Kartavya Path’.

With the latest move, the entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path, the official said.

Earlier, as per the ethos of the Modi government to make nomenclature more people-centric, the name of the road on which the PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

Central Vista Avenue may open for public this week

Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on Thursday, reports suggest.

Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.

This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

"The work is over. The prime minister is likely to inaugurate the revamped avenue on September 8," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON