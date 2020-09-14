Rajya Sabha: 15 MPs from various states take oath

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:09 IST

Fifteen persons from various states, who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha (RS), took oath on Monday when the Upper House reconvened for business after five months for an 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session of Parliament amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam were among those newly elected RS members, who took oath on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, who has also been elected to the Upper House, is expected to take oath on September 20.

Tributes were paid to former President Pranab Mukherjee and 17 other former members of Parliament (MPs) and to renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj.

Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Independent; Phulo Devi Netam, Congress; Shibu Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM); MV Shreyams Kumar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD); Fauzia Khan, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, Nationalist People’s Party (NPP); NR Elango (DMK); AP Selvarasu (DMK), T Siva (DMK), K Keshava Rao, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS); KR Suresh Reddy (TRS); Syed Zafar Islam (BJP); Jai Prakash Nishad (BJP); Arpita Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC); and Dinesh Trivedi (TMC) took oath as RS MPs on Monday.