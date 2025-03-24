Menu Explore
Rajya Sabha adjourned as Centre, Opposition spar over Constitution

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Mar 24, 2025 12:17 PM IST

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that a senior Congress leader holding a constitutional position said if need arises, the party will change the Constitution.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned shortly after proceedings began as the ruling party raised the matter of the Karnataka government announcing reservation for Muslims.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Sansad TV)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Sansad TV)

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that a senior Congress leader holding a constitutional position said if need arises, the party will change the Constitution. Rijiju alleged this was in contravention of the Constitution.

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge retorted by saying that the Congress was the party that saved the Constitution, to which Rijiju claimed that Karnataka deputy CM DK Sivakumar made the statement about changing the Constitution.

“Congress is openly saying that they will change the Constitution to give reservations to Muslims! Where are all those fake people who insulted Dr. BR Ambedkar and keep shouting about protecting the Constitution?” he said in a post on X.

Responding to these developments, TMC MP Derek o’Brien said, “It’s a new low in Indian Parliament. Treasury benches (MPs belonging to the ruling BJP and NDA) disrupt Rajya Sabha.”

