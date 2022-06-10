Rajya Sabha polls LIVE: Amid voting in 4 states, Sena confident in Maharashtra
- Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Live Updates: The outcome of these polls is more crucial for the ruling National Democratic Alliance government (NDA) as it will determine the balance of seats in the upper house of Parliaemnt. Currently, the NDA government lacks majority in Rajya Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting is being held on 16 Rajya Sabha seats across four states -- Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka -- on Friday. Ahead of the polling, political parties moved their lawmkaers to hotels to avoid being poached by the rivals. Polling began at 9 am. It will conclude at 4 pm.
The counting of votes will take place at 5pm.
Amid the allegations of horse-trading, the Election Commission has appointed special observers to ensure fair conduct of the electons. It has also ordered video recording of the entire process.
Among the candidates whose electoral fate will be decided in these elections are Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress's Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Bienniel elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently. Out of this, 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were declared elected unopposed on June 4.
However, elections for 16 seats were necessiated as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls.
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 01:35 PM
Maharashtra: 260 MLAs cast their votes till 1pm
In Maharashtra, 260 MLAs have cast their votes till 1pm in the Rajya Sabha election, news agency ANI reported.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 01:07 PM
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy casts his vote
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:33 PM
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik told to amend plea to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
The Bombay high court on Friday denied immediate relief to jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who had sought a day bail to cast his vote in the ongoing Rajya Sabha polls. Read more
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:30 PM
Have Voted for Cong Because 'I Love It!', Says JDS MLA
I have voted for Congress because “I love it”, said K Srinivasa Gowda, Karnataka JD(S) leader.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:10 PM
Kumaraswamy rejects reports about cross voting as misinformation
Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday rejected as misinformation reports that his party legislators will cross vote in the Rajya Sabha polls even as at least one of the has declared support for the Congress. Read more
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:05 PM
Maharashtra | 180 MLAs cast their votes till 11:37pm
In Maharashtra, 180 MLAs have cast their votes till 11:37pm in the Rajya Sabha election, news agency ANI reported.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:56 AM
Haryana Congress MLAs arrive at Vidhan Sabha to cast their votes
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:45 AM
40 pc of votes for Rajya Sabha polls cast till 10.30 am
Nearly 40 per cent of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have been cast by 10.30 am in Rajasthan, reports news agency PTI.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:23 AM
Haryana CM ML Khattar casts his vote in Rajya Sabha elections
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:57 AM
50% of polling has been completed in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, 50% of polling has been completed in the first 1.5 hours. 143 MLAs exercised their right to vote. More than 60 BJP MLAs and 20 Congress MLAs have cast their votes for Rajya Sabha elections, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:48 AM
Why is voting required?
Every Lok Sabha MP is elected through voting, but all Rajya Sabha MPs are not elected through voting.
In fact, most Rajya Sabha lawmakers get elected without contest. Usually, political parties field a number of candidates as per their strength, and as a result, the number of candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies. In this round of elections, several candidates have already won unopposed.
However, when a party has a significant number of extra votes and can woo away some opposition MLAs to get an extra seat, it puts up an additional candidate, triggering a contest as we are witnessing in these aforementioned four states. For the 16 vacant seats in these four states, there are 20 candidates in fray. Read More
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:43 AM
Nirmala Sitharaman ‘leader of statesmanship': Karnataka minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a leader of statesmanship. It is our honour to have such a political leader with no corruption background. Karnataka has benefitted because of her leadership, says Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan as voting is underway. Sitharaman is fray in the Rajya Sabha elections.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:28 AM
Shiv Sena MLAs reach Vidhan Sabha to cast ballots
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:28 AM
Can anyone see the ballot MLAs are casting?
Yes. Unlike the popular voting process, the MLAs voting for Rajya Sabha candidates has to show their ballots to an authorised agent of their party. This process has been allowed to prevent cross-voting and corruption. But if the candidate shows her or his ballot to any other person apart from the authorised agent, the ballot would again be deemed as invalid. In 2016, two votes of Congress leaders were deemed invalid on this ground in Haryana. Read More
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:18 AM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote in Rajya Sabha elections
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:07 AM
How voting is done for Rajya Sabha
All elected MLAs cast their votes through a ballot paper, instead of a EVM in a state. The voting is done in the assembly house of the respective state. In the ballot paper a MLA has to mark his or her choice of candidates by ranking them. They have to use a special pen provided by the Election Commission.
If they use any other pen, or if their ballot papers remain incomplete, the vote would be regarded as invalid.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:04 AM
Leaders from all parties cast their votes
In the first hour of the voting, leaders including, BS Yediyurappa, HD Revanna, BJP national general secretary & legislator from Chikmagaluru CT Ravi; Araga Jnanendra, Congress' Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh have casted their votes.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:38 AM
JD(S) leaders leave hotel to cast their vote
Janata Dal (Secular) leaders to came to Vidhana Soudha by bus to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections. They were being kept at a hotel by the party in fears of being poached.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:25 AM
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut exudes confidence in Maharashtra
"An atmosphere that the election would be a close contest is being created, however, the all four candidates of the MVA will win after the first round of elections," said Sanjay Raut, Sena chief spokesperson and one of the four candidates of MVA. He further added, "The Uddhav Thackeray government has the support of 169 legislators. In today's election, BJP should not be shocked if we get more [than 169]."
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:22 AM
‘Forced and unnecessary': Ashok Gehlot on Rajya Sabha elections
These elections are forced and unnecessary, said Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot before casting his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:15 AM
Candidates in fray in Haryana
In Haryana’s 90-member assembly, former minister Krishan Lal Panwar has been fielded by the BJP, while Ajay Maken, a former union minister, is the Congress candidate. Media executive Kartikeya Sharma, an independent candidate, is being backed by the ruling alliance. The BJP has 40 MLAs in the state assembly and the Congress has 31. BJP ally Jannayak Janata Party has 10 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each. Seven lawmakers are independents. Read More
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:29 AM
AIMIM backs MVA Rajya Sabha candidates in Maharashtra: ‘Laid certain conditions’
All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the party's state unit president Imtiaz Jaleel said on Friday morning. Read More
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:26 AM
Key faces of the Rajya Sabha elections
Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided today, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 07:31 AM
Maharashtra to see voting on highest number of seats in Rajya Sabha Elections
Maharashtra will see the contest on the highest number of seats on Friday with six seats going to polls. Hours before the polls, separate meetings were held by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, as well as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read More