Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik told to amend plea to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
The Bombay high court on Friday denied immediate relief to jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who had sought a day bail to cast his vote in the ongoing Rajya Sabha polls.
The bench of Justice PD Naik directed Malik's lawyers to amend his petition seeking provision of a police escort to take him to the Vidhan Bhavan to cast his vote.
The minister's lawyer insisted that he was not pressing for bail but just for police escort. The high court directed the lawyers to amend the petition for escort and to approach the appropriate court.
Nawab Malik's amended plea will be mentioned before the bench of Justice Bharati Dangre at 1:30 pm.
Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. He had moved the Bombay High Court after a special Mumbai court had rejected his and fellow NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's pleas seeking permission to vote in the elections.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics