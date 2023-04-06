Congress MP Rajani Patil’s suspension to continue: Rajya Sabha Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday extended the suspension of Congress MP Rajini Patil beyond the current session until the house receives recommendations by the Privileges Committee on the matter.

Patil was suspended after tweeting a video from inside the House. (Twitter | Rajani Patil)

“Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Smt. Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee,” Dhankhar said.

Earlier last month, Patil was suspended from the house for the remaining part of budget session on grounds of parliamentary misconduct.

The committee in its meeting held last month had recommended the Chairman of the House to consider granting the extension in order to complete its investigation and examination of the matter related to the Congress MP.

Patil was suspended after tweeting a video from inside the House, wherein opposition MPs could be seen protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the Motion of Thanks.

Dhankar had taken serious view of the matter, calling it an ‘unwholesome activity’ on Patil’s part.

Reacting on the same, Patil said the chairman has his own rights and can use them.

“Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has his own rights and he can use them. But being a member of Parliament what about my rights? The Parliament session is over, but my suspension is yet not over. I hope the chairman will do justice to me”, she was quoted to as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the decision a “blatant violation” of the rules of procedure, establishing parliamentary traditions.

Kharge wrote a letter to the chairman, reminding him of the 13 opposition party members, who had met and requested Dhankar to revoke Patil’s suspension, accusing him of ignoring the requests of the opposition.

Invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, Dhankar stated that the suspension order will continue to be enforced beyond the current session and till the house receives the recommendations of the Privileges Committee.

Patil was suspended based on a complaint filed by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on February 10.