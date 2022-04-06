Rajya Sabha: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge raises issue of rising hate speeches

New Delhi: Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday raised in Rajya Sabha the issue of rising hate speeches against minorities and harassment of journalists at the “Hindu Mahapanchayat” in Delhi on Sunday, where hate slogans were allegedly shouted.

Seven journalists were assaulted at the Mahapanchayat. Controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand was among the speakers at the event and allegedly told the gathering that 50% of Hindus will convert over the next 20 years if a Muslim becomes Prime Minister. He asked Hindu men to keep weapons. Police said the event was organised without official clearance.

Kharge referred to the speech of Narsinghanand, the head priest of Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, at the Mahapanchayat without naming him. “I have given the notice under rule 267 regarding rising instances of hate speeches against the minorities in the country and also the harassment of the journalists….this is going on and swamijis [priests] are giving instigative speeches.”

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said nobody should indulge in hate speech against any community, minority, or majority. “Nobody should make any speech against anybody.”