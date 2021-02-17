Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore becomes latest BJP leader to join Koo
Former union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday became the latest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to join the made in India ‘Koo’ app. The development took place after Rathore was urged by Koo to ‘shoot’ his opinions on the platform.
Responding to the app, Rathore asked his followers if he should move to Koo. The ‘suspense’ finally came to an end with the former Army officer confirming using the new app as he posted a screenshot of his first post.
In a ‘nation first’ message, Rathore posted a picture of him holding the national flag with a caption reading, "When India tops the heart, why not in the app?" The former Union information and broadcasting minister also asked his followers to follow him on Koo and shared his profile link.
In recent days, Koo has been talked up as an Indian alternative to US social media giant Twitter. Koo is also the winner of Aatmanirbhar Bharat award. It lets users send out tweet-like posts in English and seven Indian languages. The app shot to fame after Twitter got into a standoff with the central government, which asked it to block certain accounts tweeting on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.
Rathore’s colleagues in the BJP, central ministers Ravishankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal, are already active on Koo and urged their supporters to follow suit.
The app was founded by Benagluru-based entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. The app recently crossed over 3 million downloads with about a million active users.
Bound with dupatta, 3 girls found unconscious in UP field; 2 dead
