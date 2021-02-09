Home / India News / 'Ram belongs to all of us': Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to respect farmers
Congratulating Indian scientists for developing Covid-19 vaccine, Abdullah said that as of now very few people were being vaccinated and efforts should be made that more and more people get the jab.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:54 PM IST
National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah speaks during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday urged the Centre to hold a dialogue with the farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws and come out with a solution.

He said that India used to be a model of democracy around the world but today, it is losing its sheen.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the senior politician from Jammu and Kashmir said, "I just want to make this request on the farmers' issue. It is not a 'Khudai kitaab' (religious scripture) that we cannot make changes. But we have made law. If they (farmers) want it to be scrapped, why can't you talk to them," he told the government.

"I would request you with folded hands that let us not stand on prestige... this is our nation. We belong to this nation and if we belong to this nation let us respect everybody in this nation," Abdullah said, adding, "Come out with a solution."

He then went on to describe the rule under many previous prime ministers and said they should be remembered with respect. There should not be any division as it is bad for the country, Abdullah said.

"Ram belongs to all of us. The way Muslims have held on to the Quran, the Quran is not just ours," he added.

"We are in the opposition, but we sit here to guide you, correct you," the NC leader said.

Congratulating Indian scientists and the Serum Institute of India for developing a vaccine against coronavirus, Abdullah said that as of now very few people were being vaccinated and efforts should be made that more and more people get the jab.

He also said that the virus has badly hit the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir and he has no words to explain the poverty of the people in the Union territory.

