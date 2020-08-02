e-paper
Home / India News / Ram Janmabhoomi land transferred to Ram Lalla, the infant lord ahead of bhumi pujan

Ram Janmabhoomi land transferred to Ram Lalla, the infant lord ahead of bhumi pujan

The SC had ruled in favour of Ram Lalla in the disputed Ayodhya land title case

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple is on 5th August.
The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple is on 5th August.(ANI Photo)
         

Ahead of the Ram temple ‘bhumi pujan’ on August 5, the Ram Janmabhoomi land was transferred to ‘Ram Lalla virajman’ in official records (nuzool) of Ayodhya on Saturday.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha handed over a certified copy of the land transfer to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Additional district magistrate, Ayodhya, Gorelal Shukla confirmed the land transfer.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on September 30, 2010 had apportioned one-third of the 2.77 acre then disputed land to Hindus, one-third to Muslims and one-third to Ram Lalla, the deity.

It is this 2.77 acre land that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple (on which Babri Masjid once stood) will be constructed.

Also Read: 20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day

This order of the high court was challenged in Supreme Court. On November 9 last year, the Supreme Court put an end to decades-old Ayodhya title suit by granting the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the petitioners in the case. The infant form of Lord Ram- Ram Lalla--was deemed a perpetual minor and a ‘juristic person’ with legal rights for the purpose of the case.

Also Read: A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya

The deity was represented by his “next human friend”, a VHP leader, in the court proceedings in the land title dispute.

Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
