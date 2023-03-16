Ram Mandir 70% complete, to be opened for public in Jan 2024: Temple trust

About 70% construction work of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is completed and Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple by the third week of January 2024, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said. Representative image of the Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (File Photo)

Trust member Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Sri Maniram das Chavani (Ayodhya) said the temple gates will be opened for devotees to worship the deity on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14-15, 2024.

Devotees are eagerly waiting for the opening of Ram Mandir, said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri stated that the Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees by the third week of January 2024.

Celebrations in Ayodhya for the grand opening of the Ram temple will begin in December 2023. For the first time since the construction of the Ram Mandir began in August 2020, the temple trust and the state government are planning grand Ram Navami celebrations in the city.

The Supreme Court in a late 2019 judgement paved the way for the construction of the temple with an order that put an end to a decades-long movement. The construction of the temple has been a constant in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto since 1996.