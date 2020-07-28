Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:46 IST

As the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day is approaching, donations for building a ‘grand’ temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace at Ayodhya are also coming in. The construction of the temple will begin after the laying of the foundation stone at Ram Janmabhoomi, most likely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Renowned spiritual guru and ‘Katha vachak’ Morari Bapu has announced a donation of Rs 5 crore from his Vyaspeeth to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Morari Bapu had announced the donation during an online spiritual talk on Monday saying his ashram in Chitrakoot will send Rs 5 crore for the construction of Ram Mandir while also asking devotees to contribute voluntarily.

A Hindu seer also announced that the Ram Temple trust was not averse to taking donations from Muslims.

“The Trust is not averse to taking donations from Muslims, if they are willing to donate,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.

Kamal Nayan is successor designate of chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Politicians have also started donating money for the Ram Mandir.

Deputy chief minister in Uttar Prasad government, Keshav Prasad Maurya went to Ayodhya along with his wife on Tuesday.

Maurya donated Rs 6.60 lakh to the Trust on behalf of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Ashok Singhal, his late guru Gurujan Singh and family members.

“Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met chairman of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and handed over cheques to him. He donated Rs 6.60 lakh for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram.

Earlier on March 25, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had donated Rs 11 lakh to the Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Adityanath had donated money during the shifting of the idol of Ram Lalla from makeshift temple to a pre-fabricated temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna has also announced a donation of Rs 10 crore for the cause with installments of Rs two crore to be paid every year as per the instructions of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. First installment has been paid.

Apart from cash, devotees are also donating gold and silver to the Trust.

Hyderabad based jeweler K Srinivas has donated one kg gold brick and a five kg silver brick to the Trust.

Ajay Rastogi, state president of Bullion Jewellers Association, Lucknow, and members of his association, have donated 33 kg silver bricks to the Trust.

Through online donations in the past four months, the Trust has received around Rs 6 crore in its two bank accounts in State Bank of India, main branch, Ayodhya. The Trust is also sending acknowledgement receipt of donations along with ‘thanks letter’ by post to donors.

The Trust is hopeful that there will be no shortfall of money for the construction of Ram Mandir.

The VHP has planned to connect with 10 crore families across the country and collect donations ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10 from each family for the Ram Mandir.