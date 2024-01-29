 Muslim cleric slams ‘fatwa’ against him for attending Ram temple event, says… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Muslim cleric slams ‘fatwa’ against him for attending Ram temple event, says…

Muslim cleric slams ‘fatwa’ against him for attending Ram temple event, says…

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 07:40 PM IST

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, confirmed having received a ‘fatwa’ issued against him.

A prominent Muslim cleric who attended the Ayodhya Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya has said a 'fatwa' has been issued against him for attending the ceremony on January 22.

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, confirmed having received a ‘fatwa’ issued against him. “As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country,” he told ANI.

“The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls from the evening of January 22...I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats...Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime...I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want,” the cleric added.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi (C), Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisha ceremony, in Ayodhya, on Jan. 22.(PTI)
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi (C), Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisha ceremony, in Ayodhya, on Jan. 22.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The prime minister performed the last Vedic rituals of the ceremony by symbolically opening the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol with a golden stick, and ended the rites with aarti and shashtang pranam (prostration) to the deity.

The 51-inch idol of the deity was decorated with a golden crown and gold ornaments, and carried a golden bow and arrow.

The event was attended by prominent seers, religious leaders, BJP leaders, film stars, cricketers and industrialists.

Since the opening, the Ram temple has witnessed massive influx of devotees who continue to arrive in the temple town from various parts of India and the world.

