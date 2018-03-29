Ram Navami clashes: West Bengal govt sends report on violence to Centre

The West Bengal government has sent an official report to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the arson and violence that broke out in the state earlier this week during Ram Navami processions, officials familiar with the development said.

The report was submitted on Wednesday evening, hours after the ministry asked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to respond with an update on the clashes that took place in the state, a senior state government official confirmed.

The state government official quoted above said the report mentioned alleged involvement of Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the communal flare-up that rocked various districts and towns of the state, including Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Purulia, Asanol and Raniganj.

“We sent a factual report late Wednesday. The report detailed out the sequence of events that took place along with the action taken by the state government to bring the situation under control,” the state government official said.

The Bengal government furnished the report within a few hours of the MHA offering to send central parliamentary force to help bring the situation under control.

MHA had also asked the Mamata Banerjee-led government to give details about the steps being taken to restore normalcy and the action taken against those involved in the violence.

Three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured, in intermittent violence involving Ram Navami processions at various places in West Bengal. A senior police officer also lost a hand after a bomb was hurled at him during a clash in Raniganj area.