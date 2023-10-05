News / India News / As opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya nears, construction of proposed mosque yet to begin

As opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya nears, construction of proposed mosque yet to begin

PTI |
Oct 05, 2023 01:15 PM IST

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation said it does not have the money even to pay the project's “development charges”.

As the opening of Ayodhya's Ram temple nears, the construction of a proposed mosque some kilometres away is yet to begin with the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation saying it does not have the money even to pay the project's "development charges".

The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)

The IICF is a trust formed to build a mosque and other community facilities including a hospital on the five-acre plot at Dhannipur in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The land for the mosque complex was given to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board by the state government.

"In February this year, the board of Ayodhya Development Authority gave its approval for the mosque project after some procedural delay. Thereafter, we came to know that the amount of development charges to be submitted to the authority for the entire project would run into a few crores of rupees," Athar Hussain, spokesperson of IICF trust, told PTI on Tuesday.

"As we don't have enough money to pay the development charges, we decided to defer the construction of a hospital at the site as it consists of around 90 percent of the entire project. We will first build the mosque as the development charges for it will be less," Hussain said.

He hoped that in the next two months, the IICF trust will be able to mobilise funds for the construction of the mosque.

"We are in the process of mobilising funds for the mosque's construction... Since the trust was brought into the public domain, different accounts were opened for the mosque, hospital and community kitchen. At the moment, the funds in the account of the trust are around 40 lakh," the IICF spokesperson added.

When asked about any fundraising drive for the project, he said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, this project was compared with the Ram Mandir project... The response that we expected from people for the mosque project could not be materialised.”

"Now, we plan to approach some rich people of the community in metro cities so that fund mobilization for the project can become easier."

Dhannipur village is around 22 km from the spot of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In Ayodhya, preparations are in full swing for the grand opening of Ram temple in January next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the newly constructed temple.

“The 'pran prtaihstha' ceremony will be held on January 22, 2024. Devotees will get 15 to 20 seconds each for the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla,” the head of Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, had recently said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out