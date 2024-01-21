Ram Temple consecration: Assam bans sale of non-veg food items on January 22

Silchar: The Assam government on Sunday announced a ban on the sale of all kinds of non-vegetarian food items on January 22 ahead of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers ahead of its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they have issued an official notification to ban the sale of all kinds of non-vegetarian food items across the state till 4pm on Monday, the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Sarma also appealed to restaurants across the state to not offer non-vegetarian food items during Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha on Monday.

“This is a moment which came to us after 500 years, and we do not know if such a moment will come to our lives again. It is our duty to make this memorable,” he said.

Sarma said that this is not a political or religious event, rather it is a moment of victory for India over the foreign invaders. He also appealed to the Islamic and Christian communities to offer Namaz and prayers for Ram Lalla.

“I appeal to the Islamic and Christian communities to conduct special Namaz and prayer for Ram Lalla on Monday. This is our victory over invaders like Babar,” he said.

Also Read: Ram Temple consecration: UP government bans sale of meat, fish on January 22

Sarma said that they have deployed adequate police and paramilitary forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in sensitive areas across the state as he appealed for the people to stay at home and avoid any kind of clashes.

Many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, have imposed a ban on the sale of meat and fish and also liquor to observe the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

About two weeks ago, the Assam chief minister also announced a dry day along with a half-holiday for the government institutions on Monday.

On Saturday, Sarma announced the closure of all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities across the state.

“We have appealed to the private education institutes to follow the same and asked the businessmen to keep their shops shut till 2pm. Their employees must get the chance to witness the Pran Pratishtha moment,” Sarma said.

He also appealed to the people of Assam to keep fast till 2pm on Monday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing an 11-day long fast, and we will also do it on Monday. We are not forcing anyone, but it is a request for everyone to avoid eating anything till 2pm on Monday,” Sarma added.

Meanehile, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, said they will organise Yagna and light 20,000 diyas as part of the celebration.

Students at NIT Silchar said that both teachers and students are organising the programme. “Our professors, including the NIT director, have donated money for this, and we are going to lit 20,000 diyas on Monday evening,” students said.