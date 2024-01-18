Ram Temple consecration: UP government bans sale of meat, fish on January 22

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on January 22 - the day the inauguration of the Ram temple will take place. A construction crew works on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (AP)

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has already banned the sale of liquor on that day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the dais with several other dignitaries.

More than 7,000 people have been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20 pm. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 pm.

The idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation. The seven-day rituals of the consecration ceremony began on Tuesday. The rituals include various forms of puja. The deity of Ram Lalla will get a divine bath with 125 urns on January 21.

After the January 22 event, the Ram temple will be opened to devotees. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across India are expected to visit the temple every day.