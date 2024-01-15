close_game
News / Cities / Others / Journey through Ayodhya: From slumber to stirring, a moment in time

Journey through Ayodhya: From slumber to stirring, a moment in time

ByManish Chandra Pandey, Ayodhya
Jan 15, 2024 01:42 AM IST

The ongoing expansion of the temple town is palpable—in widened roads, innovative corridors, beautification initiatives, emergence of a flourishing township.

Embarking on a journey through Ayodhya today feels akin to stepping into a time machine, transporting visitors to a realm where the convergence of old-world charm and modern grandeur unfolds seamlessly. The once serene temple town, which slumbered in history, has undergone a profound metamorphosis since the Supreme Court set the stage for the construction of a magnificent Ram temple.

Journey through Ayodhya (Sourced)
Journey through Ayodhya (Sourced)

Amidst the echoes of earth movers and the playful presence of monkeys, mystics persist in their early morning rituals, navigating the dust with unwavering determination, they embody the town’s resilient spirit amidst change. The ongoing expansion of the temple town is palpable—in widened roads, innovative corridors, beautification initiatives, and the emergence of a flourishing township.

This transformative journey extends beyond the domain of infrastructure, embracing the vibrancy of shopping complexes, laser shows, entertainment hubs, wax museums, a mega fountain park, and tent cities—each racing against diverse deadlines. Ayodhya, in this evolving state, exudes an unmistakable aura of surreal metamorphosis.

As one traverses the 13-kilometre Ram Path, a fascinating interplay between the old and the new unravels. Earth movers reveal fragments of quirky, ancient structures, persistently clinging to the landscape amidst contemporary housing and commercial establishments, all adorned in a harmonious colour palette. The very fabric of the city seems to be reshaping, blending antiquity with modernity.

The symbolic transformation is most apparent on the Janmabhoomi Path, the route leading to the sacred abode of Lord Ram. What was once a narrow, enclosed passage has evolved into a broad corridor, now named the ‘Janmabhoomi Path’.

The metamorphosis extends further to the once tranquil Ram Ki Paidi, now a vibrant hub teeming with life, featuring musical melodies amid psychedelic lights that illuminate the evenings.

The Hanumangarahi stretch, previously reminiscent of an aging town with peeling paint, has given way to a renewed, grandeur-filled panorama. Electric buses now traverse the rejuvenated Ram Path, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation.

Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, a native of Ayodhya, says this is just the beginning. The ambitious vision for 2047 includes the creation of a modern township in the new Ayodhya.

The vision for the future encompasses an upcoming solar city, an Aero City featuring a hotel complex, wedding complex, and Ayurveda city. A heritage walk along the Dharm Path adorned with murals depicting the life and times of Lord Rama, as well as an upcoming adventure sports site, promise to further enrich the collage of Ayodhya’s evolution.

In every corner, one can sense the palpable excitement and anticipation, as Ayodhya embraces a future that integrates its rich heritage with the promises of progress and modernity.

Some 20 kilometers away from Ayodhya, a young dhaba owner, a class 11 student Sunny Singh says the business is down these days as not many are visiting the town due to restrictions.

“But post January 22 inauguration, things would change drastically and both traffic and business would go up substantially as the craze to see new Ayodhya and Lord in his new abode is too high,” he says.

