Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: It’s an early Diwali for artisans, traders!

The preparations for mega celebrations leading to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is proving to be a boon for hundreds of artisans and handicraft workers engaged in making earthen lamps, Saffron-coloured ‘Ramnami’ flags and patakas (pennants) etc besides traders of firecrackers, demand for which has suddenly risen. A potter busy making earthen lamps in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Amidst calls by PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to light earthen diyas at homes and burst firecrackers to mark the occasion, not just individuals and the district administration but even organisations and institutions have begun preparations for the same.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

No wonder, members of the potters’ community are the busiest churning out ‘Ramnami Diyas’ or earthen pots with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on them.

Also read- Autopsy assistant who conducted over 700 postmortems invited for Ram Mandir inauguration

Jawahar Prajapati, a 53-year-old potter who lives in Prajapati Basti of Dariyabad area of Sangam city, says that for the first time he has received more orders for earthen lamps this month than even what he usually received ahead of Diwali. “So far, I have received orders for making more than 30,000 lamps with the name of Lord Ram on them and my whole family is engaged in making them,” he said with a smile.

Another potter Monu Prajapati, 42, of the same locality says that he has also received orders from Jaunpur, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh for making earthen lamps, which he has partly passed on to other families of potters residing in rural areas in a bid to complete the orders on time. “It’s a second Diwali for all of us,” he added.

Read our premium story- Ram and Rama: Why temple politics doesn’t ring a bell in South India

Amidst this wave of Ramotsav, people are also installing ‘Ramnami’ flags or pennants with the image of Ram Darbar on their buildings and business establishments. Due to this, hundreds of Muslim families making these Ramnami flags in Prayagraj are also benefitting. Hundreds of such Muslim families are engaged in making Ramnami flags these days in Pan Dariba locality of the old city area of Chowk.

Mohd Tabrez, a businessman of Pan Dariba- Chowk, who deals in these Ramnami flags and pennants says that he has got orders for over 35,000 Ram Patkas and Ramnami Dupattas and as a result hundreds of Muslim families who make them are very happy.

Also read- Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Astro-Numerological Significance of January 22

A trader Mohd Qadir, who also deals in these flags and firecrackers says that even on Independence Day and Republic Day, he has not received big orders for the Tricolor as he is receiving this time before the consecration ceremony on January 22. He claimed that apart from Prayagraj division, the Ramnami flags and dupattas are being sent to many other cities of Madhya Pradesh as well.

Qadir said that demand for firecrackers too is pouring in, and he has begun efforts to procure permission from the district administration to set up shops to sell firecrackers akin to what he did during Diwali festival each year.

Shopkeepers of Shahganj Electronic Market too reported a surge in the sale of decorative lights ahead of the consecration ceremony. Arvind Singh, a shopkeeper said that people are buying decorative lights and lamps in much higher numbers than usual and a good sale is expected within the next few days.