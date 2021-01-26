IND USA
india news

Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week

On Monday, a delegation met the L-G of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who contributed ₹1 lakh for the temple construction
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)

As part of its ongoing drive to collect funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is expected to call on leaders of Opposition parties, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the coming days.

On Monday, a delegation met the L-G of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who contributed 1 lakh for the temple construction. According to a person aware of the details, a team of VHP functionaries will call on chief minister Kejriwal this week.

“We are also in the process of finalising the dates for meeting Congress leaders,” said the person quoted above. The functionary declined to comment on whether the team has specifically sought time from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Whoever wants to contribute can do so. We are not limiting this to any one section or political party,” the functionary said.

The VHP will carry out the collection drive till February 27 across over 500,000 villages in the country to fund the construction.

