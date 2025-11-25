Ram Temple flag hoisting marks beginning of new era: Yogi Adityanath

The flag hoisting at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is not the conclusion but the beginning of a new era, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the unfurling of the flag symbolises the ideals of Ram Rajya. (X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the ‘Dharmdhwaja’ (religious flag) at the temple, marking the completion of its construction five years after it began.

“Ram Mandir represents the faith, honour, and self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians,” Adityanath said at the flag hoisting ceremony as he welcomed Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Adityanath congratulated engineers and workers, whose dedication made the construction of the temple possible. He dedicated the day to the saints and devotees, who devoted their lives to the Ram Mandir movement.

Adityanath said the unfurling of the flag symbolises the eternal light of righteousness and the timeless ideals of Ram Rajya. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, a new spirit of possibility and determination awakened across India. The long-awaited dream of millions has now been realised in the form of a magnificent temple, an embodiment of devotion and perseverance.”

He said the saffron flag flying above the shrine signifies faith, dignity, truth, justice, nationalism, and the aspiration for a Viksit Bharat (developed India). Adityanath called India’s transformation over the last eleven years remarkable. “Development and heritage now move hand in hand, enabling the country to rise to new heights.”

He said that ensuring food for 800 million people, free health care for 500 million, homes for the needy, and equitable access to welfare schemes reflect the ideals of Ram Rajya and lay the foundation of a prosperous nation.

Adityanath recalled a centuries-long struggle. “Although dynasties and generations changed over time, unwavering faith remained constant”.

Adityanath said organisations like the RSS united millions. He added Ayodhya once faced neglect and conflict, but is now emerging as an epicentre of cultural celebration, where every day feels like a festival and every offering carries divine meaning, under Modi’s leadership.

“Ayodhya has entered a new era, one that harmonises heritage with modernity. With improved infrastructure, including Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya is transforming into a global centre of faith, culture, and sustainable development.” He said it is India’s first solar and sustainable smart city, a symbol of national pride and spiritual resurgence.