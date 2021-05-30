Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ramdev now says Covid vaccine has no use, he has dual cover with yoga, Ayurveda
india news

Ramdev now says Covid vaccine has no use, he has dual cover with yoga, Ayurveda

Ramdev raised 25 questions on the efficacy of modern medicine. This was followed by the IMA Uttarakhand chapter sending a ₹1,000-crore defamation notice to him, and Delhi Medical Association filing a police complaint.
By Sandeep Rawat, Hindustan Times, Haridwar
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. (Photo By Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Amid his ongoing tussle with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), yoga exponent Ramdev has once again questioned the legitimacy of Covid-19 vaccines, claiming that he hasn’t taken a jab as he enjoyed the dual cover of yoga and Ayurveda. Ramdev further claimed that the fatalities caused by the pandemic showed that allopathy was not 100% effective,

“For decades, I have been practising yoga and Ayurveda, so I didn’t feel the need to get vaccinated. Over 100 crore people of India as well as in foreign countries have access to these ancient therapies. In the times to come, Ayurveda will be globally accepted,” Ramdev said.

He also alleged that there was a concerted campaign to discredit the ancient Indian system vis-à-vis allopathy.

Ramdev recently triggered major outrage after a video of him surfaced in which he was purportedly calling allopathy a “stupid science”. He later retracted those comments following objections by IMA and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Smarting under it, Ramdev raised 25 questions on the efficacy of modern medicine. This was followed by the IMA Uttarakhand chapter sending a 1,000-crore defamation notice to him, and Delhi Medical Association filing a police complaint.

Dr Ajay Khanna, general secretary of the IMA’s Uttarakhand chapter, said they are willing to answer the yoga teacher’s questions and claims in an open discussion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swami ramdev indian medical association coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP