Ramdev now says Covid vaccine has no use, he has dual cover with yoga, Ayurveda

Amid his ongoing tussle with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), yoga exponent Ramdev has once again questioned the legitimacy of Covid-19 vaccines, claiming that he hasn’t taken a jab as he enjoyed the dual cover of yoga and Ayurveda. Ramdev further claimed that the fatalities caused by the pandemic showed that allopathy was not 100% effective,

“For decades, I have been practising yoga and Ayurveda, so I didn’t feel the need to get vaccinated. Over 100 crore people of India as well as in foreign countries have access to these ancient therapies. In the times to come, Ayurveda will be globally accepted,” Ramdev said.

He also alleged that there was a concerted campaign to discredit the ancient Indian system vis-à-vis allopathy.

Ramdev recently triggered major outrage after a video of him surfaced in which he was purportedly calling allopathy a “stupid science”. He later retracted those comments following objections by IMA and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Smarting under it, Ramdev raised 25 questions on the efficacy of modern medicine. This was followed by the IMA Uttarakhand chapter sending a ₹1,000-crore defamation notice to him, and Delhi Medical Association filing a police complaint.

Dr Ajay Khanna, general secretary of the IMA’s Uttarakhand chapter, said they are willing to answer the yoga teacher’s questions and claims in an open discussion.