Ramesh Bidhuri-Danish Ali remarks row: Parliamentary panel to hear case on October 10. What's its role?

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will hold its first meeting next week to hear the matter in connection with the row involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the Parliament during the special session. The BJP MP will give oral evidence to the panel on October 10, according to the agenda of the meeting.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

"Oral evidence of Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against him and Kunwar Danish Ali, MP, for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission' in the House," the notice said.

Parliamentarians from Opposition parties wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bidhuri after the BJP MP used communally objectionable comments against Ali inside the Parliament on September 22. Whereas, the BJP members accused the BSP MP of making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘running commentary’.

What is the Privileges Committee's role in the case?

After complaints from several Opposition MPs, the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the incident.

There Privileges Committees in both the Houses of the Parliament. In the Lower House, the Speaker appoints a 15-member panel to probe into matters related to the breach of privileges by the House members. The committee is responsible to determine whether a breach was committed and suggest appropriate action in its report.

In the recent case, the panel will review the incident and examine the matter, following which, it will make recommendations ‘as it may deem fit’. The committee may call parties from both sides to testify on the matter. The timeline for the panel to present its report is not fixed.

Members in Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha

In the current panel, eight members are from the ruling BJP and party MP Sunil Kumar Singh is its acting chairperson. Whereas, YSRCP, BJD, Congress, Shiv Sena, AITC and DMK have one member each.

Sunil Kumar Singh, BJP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, BJP Chandra Prakash Joshi, BJP Ganesh Singh, BJP Dilip Ghosh, BJP Narenbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadiya, BJP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP Raju Bista, BJP Talari Rangaiah, YSRCP Achyutananda Samanta, BJD Kalyan Banerjee, AITC Omprakash Bhupalsingh, Shiv Sena Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, DMK Suresh Kodikunnil, Congress

