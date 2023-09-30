BSP MP writes to PM Modi, seeks ‘punishment’ for Bidhuri over slurs in house

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking “suitable punishment” against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri for hurling religious slurs at the former in Parliament last week. Danish Ali (File photo)

Ali also urged Modi to make a public statement against such behaviour and demanded that he be provided security in view of an “escalation in threats” against him.

Last week, Bidhuri triggered a massive controversy by targeting Ali with religious slurs that amounted to hate speech during the special session in the new Parliament building. The video of the abusive attack went viral on social media and provoked outrage from other Parliamentarians, some of whom – including Ali – sought action over breach of parliamentary privilege.

In his letter to Modi, a copy of which he shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ali highlighted the “recent shameful events that occurred on the floor of the House”.

He sought “a public statement” from the Prime Minister’s Office “condemning such behaviour and reaffirming your commitment towards maintaining highest standards of decorum and conduct within the House…”

He also said that “accountability should be fixed at the earliest on the reprehensible conduct of Bidhuri and he should be suitably punished so that no one can repeat such an act ever in the House”.

“Given the escalation in threats, one given by Bidhuri on the floor of the House and subsequent barrage of threats coming from various sources, I implore you to strengthen the security arrangements around me,” he said.

On Thursday, Speaker Om Birla referred the complaints against Bidhuri and one against Ali for “inciting” the BJP MP to the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON