Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold meeting with VCs of Central Universities on Tuesday

In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid Covid-19.

In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

