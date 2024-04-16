 Ranchi court to hear Hemant Soren’s bail plea on April 23 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ranchi court to hear Hemant Soren’s bail plea on April 23

ByC Raj Kumar
Apr 16, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Hemant Soren was arrested on money laundering charges in January minutes after he resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand

A special court in Ranchi on Tuesday fixed April 23 as the next date for hearing on former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s bail plea after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file a reply to it. Soren filed the bail plea on Monday.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)

“The ED sought time to file a reply to the petition. The court has fixed April 23 as the next date for hearing,” said Soren’s lawyer, Pradeep Chandra.

Soren was arrested on money laundering charges in January minutes after he resigned as chief minister. ED has accused Soren of being a key beneficiary in alleged land-related irregularities in Ranchi. A network of brokers and businessmen allegedly worked over the years to create fake deeds of landed parcels by forging records in the registrar’s offices before selling them off. Soren repeatedly denied the allegations and called them politically motivated, saying that the details of his assets are public.

News / India News / Ranchi court to hear Hemant Soren’s bail plea on April 23
