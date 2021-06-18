Rani of Jhansi death anniversary today: Tributes pour in for the fearless queen

Leaders across the political spectrum on Friday paid tributes to Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, on her death anniversary, calling her a "symbol of woman power". Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Maharani Lakshmibai played a leading role in the first freedom struggle.

The Congress party described Maharani Laxmibai's "indomitable courage" while paying tribute. “Salute to the brave Rani Laxmibai, who sacrificed her life in the freedom struggle, on her death anniversary,” it wrote on Twitter.

“Our heartfelt tribute to the fearless queen of Jhansi, #RaniLaxmiBai on her Death Anniversary. The impeccable valor and bravery with which she fought in the First War of Independence 1857 against Britishers made her an icon for the freedom struggle of our country,” the Union ministry of culture tweeted.

Maharani Lakshmibai is regarded as one of the leading figures of India’s rebellion in 1857 against the British, which is also referred to as the first war of independence. She was also known to have fiercely guarded Jhansi against the British till her death in 1858.

Born in 1828 into a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family in Varanasi, Maharani Lakshmibai was initially named Manikarnika Tambe. Her father, Moropant Tambe was the commander of the war of Kalyanpranth and worked for Peshwa Baji Rao II of Bithoor district. Her mother was Bhagirathi Sapre and she died when Manikarnika was only four years old. It was habitual for her to ride on horseback rather than sitting on a palanquin whenever she moved from her palace to a temple.

Manikarnika was educated at home and was also taught shooting, fencing, mallakhamb and horsemanship. She was married to Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, the Maharaja of Jhansi, in 1842. She lost her first child Damodar Rao when he was only four months old. She then adopted Anand Rao, who was the son of Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar’s cousin. She renamed Anand Rao Damodar.

Some of the famous quotes of Maharani Lakshmibai are:

> “If defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation.”

> “I shall not surrender my Jhansi.”

> “We are preparing our forces. It is very important to fight the English.”