Ranya Rao's bail application rejected in gold smuggling case

Kannada actor Ranya Rao's bail application was on Friday rejected in the Economic Offences Court in a gold smuggling case, ANI reported. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport on March 3

The second accused in the gold smuggling case, Tarun Konduru, filed a bail application in the Economic Offences court. His bail application will be heard on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Ranya Rao, 34, was arrested on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 14 kgs of gold bars, worth ₹12.56 crores.

DRI alleged Rao's involvement in gold smuggling operation

During the hearing in the court on Wednesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) opposed her bail plea, alleging the Kannada actor's involvement in a significant gold smuggling operation.

According to PTI, the DRI argued that granting her bail could hinder the ongoing investigation and potentially lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

Ranya Rao has alleged mistreatment during her detention, claiming that DRI officials verbally abused her when she hesitated to respond to certain questions.

She also accused them of coercing her into signing documents without proper consent.

The DRI has refuted these allegations, maintaining that all procedures were conducted lawfully and respectfully.

She is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

On March 11, the Karnataka government appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Chief Minister's office informed media on Tuesday that an order appointing Gaurav Gupta was issued on Monday night.

The government also ordered a CID investigation into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty of police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.