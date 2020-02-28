Rape complainant attacked with acid by accused’s wife

india

A 19-year-old woman received burn injuries on her hand and leg after three people, including a woman, attacked her with acid near the senior superintendent of police’s residence in Meerut’s Civil Lines area on Wednesday night, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old alleged the attackers included two men and a sub-inspector’s wife, Neetu, who had earlier lodged a fake complaint against her. She said the case was lodged against her and her brother after she filed a rape complaint against the sub-inspector, Narendra, in 2018.

“The girl residing in Pallavpuram filed a complaint alleging that a woman, who had earlier filed a complaint against her, was among the attackers,” said Sanjeev Deshwal, circle officer, Civil Lines police station.

“In 2018, the girl filed a complaint of rape against the sub-inspector. Later, the sub-inspector’s wife filed a complaint against the girl and she was also sent to jail. At present she is out on bail,” added Deshwal.

Police said the sub-inspector is posted at Behsuma police station. “A probe has begun and things would become clear thereafter,” said Deshwal.