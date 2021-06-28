Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rape of party worker: 2 CPI(M) leaders arrested in Kerala
india news

Rape of party worker: 2 CPI(M) leaders arrested in Kerala

The party had expelled both, Mulliyeri branch secretary Baburaj and DYFI (the party’s youth wing) leader TP Lijesh, after the woman filed a police complaint last week
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Representational image.

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested two Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) workers in Vadakara in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district in connection with the alleged rape of a woman party worker three months ago.

The party had expelled both, Mulliyeri branch secretary Baburaj and Democratic Youth Federation of India (the party’s youth wing) or DYFI leader TP Lijesh, after the woman filed a police complaint last week. She said she was under tremendous pressure to hush up the case and had been threatened with implication in trumped-up cases. In her complaint, she said that three months ago, Baburaj came to her house in the guise of discussing an election issue and raped her. She said he raped her several times after threatening her he would tell her husband if she didn’t comply.

Also Read | Kerala women’s panel chief resigns after remark stirs row

She said when DFYI leader Lijesh came to know about it, he also started harassing her. She said she even thought of killing herself frequently. Later, she said, she mustered courage and told her husband. Both of them approached the police.

The opposition Congress and BJP have criticised the police for delay in arresting the accused persons, and threatened to launch an agitation.

“Police deliberately delayed their arrest due to political pressure. They acted only after protests mounted,” said Congress working president T Siddique.

“The investigating team has recorded her detailed statement. There will be a fair probe,” Vadakara deputy superintendent of police Moosa Vallikadan said.

A CPI(M) leader, who requested anonymity, said the law would take its course and refused to comment further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP