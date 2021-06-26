Kerala women’s panel chief resigns after remark stirs row

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala women panel chairperson MC Josephine, who recently landed in controversy for her “then you suffer” remark on a domestic violence victim during a live television show, tendered her resignation on Friday.

“MC Josephine has tendered resignation for her callous remarks to a domestic violence victim. Merit and empathy should be the criteria for the appointment of new chairperson,” Kerala BJP chief K Surendran tweeted.

Josephine drew flak from all quarters, including supporters of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala, of which she is a central committee member.

The incident unfolded when a woman called in the show, a special programme held by a Malayalam channel to lay attention on women experiencing harassment and abuse at home. The woman spoke about her husband and mother-in-law beating her up, and informed that she has not yet registered a complaint with the police or even told a single person about her ordeal at home. Josephine said, “Then you suffer, OK,” and snapped the line.

While the state women panel chief attempted to justify her response, she later issued an apology after she and her party came under fire. “I was talking to her with motherly affection. If my words have pained anyone, I regret,” Josephine said, adding that she was angry about women suffering silently.

Earlier today, she told news agency ANI that she didn’t make the remark. “There are women who aren’t listening to us. We suggest women file complaints, making the case stronger as we can’t reach everywhere,” Josephine added.

However, soon after Josephine stated that she realised she shouldn’t have reacted to the woman’s plight in “such manner,” ANI reported.

Both Kerala Congress and state BJP unit demanded action against her. While the women’s wing of state Congress burnt Josephine’s effigy to make their point, K Surendran called for registering a First Information Report (FIR) against her.

The incident comes in the wake of three dowry-related deaths reported in one week in Kerala. In one case that happened on June 21, a 23-year-old woman, who married a government official last year, died by suicide. Initial police investigation suggest that her husband allegedly beat her up for months over scorn with the dowry she had brought.