Rape victim kills herself over police inaction: Kin

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 01:07 IST

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, has committed suicide, the police said on Sunday. The girl’s family has alleged that she consumed poison after police inaction, a charge denied by officials.

According to the girl’s family, the police refused to register a first information report (FIR) when they approached them on Thursday.

“We visited Maheshwar police station for two days, but the police didn’t lodge an FIR. Instead, they raised questions on my daughter’s character. Upset and mortified over this, she killed herself,” the girl’s father said. The victim’s family said an FIR was registered only on Saturday, a day after the girl consumed poison.

The FIR said a 27-year-old man, who has been arrested by the police, kidnapped the minor on Monday and raped her for two days. He then dropped her outside her village on Wednesday and warned her of dire consequences if she reported the incident to the police.

Rejecting allegations made by the girl’s family, Khargone superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Kumar Pandey said: “In the initial inquiry, no dereliction of duty was found on the police’s part. However, in view of the charges made by the girl’s family, I have ordered an inquiry and action will be taken against police personnel concerned if the charges of carelessness and misbehaviour are proved.”

HYDERABAD ENCOUNTER: AIIMS FORMS PANEL

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has formed a team of three forensic doctors to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad, who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6.

The team is set to depart for Telangana on Sunday evening and conduct the second autopsy at the mortuary of state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday in accordance with the Telangana high court directive.

The medical board is led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic at AIIMS, and has Dr Adarsh Kumar and Dr Abhishek Yadav as members. Dr Varun Chandra will assist the team in the post-mortem examination, an AIIMS communique to Telangana special chief secretary stated.

(With agency inputs)