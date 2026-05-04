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Rape-Murder: Maharashtra CM thanks child's dad for calling off stir

A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a three-and-a-half-year old girl in Nasrapur in Bhor taluka of Pune district on May 1. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 11:03 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the victim’s father in the Nasrapur rape-murder case for withdrawing protests and cooperating with authorities, while cautioning against attempts to exploit the tragedy.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)

A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a three-and-a-half-year old girl in Nasrapur in Bhor taluka of Pune district on May 1, which sparked widespread outrage.

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Amid protests and road blockades, the CM assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused in the case.

“Some people were trying to take advantage of the situation and divert it in a different direction. However, I thank the girl’s father. After discussing with the police commissioner, he decided to withdraw the protest,” said Fadnavis.

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devendra fadnavis mumbai
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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