Rapper MC Kode traced: What led to the week-long search

Aditya Tiwari, aka MC Kode, a Delhi-based rapper, was finally traced by the Delhi police in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after a week-long search. The 23-year-old went missing on June 2 after he posted a suicide note on his Instagram handle. He is likely to be brought back home on Thursday.

Tiwari is a prominent name in the national capital’s underground hip-hop scene.

What was the Instagram post?

On June 2, Tiwari posted an Instagram story where he hinted towards suicide. The rapper said the constant suffering, and trials and tribulations of life have made him weak. “Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where I could see the waves answering my distress call while giving me much needed perspective,” Tiwari wrote further.

Minutes after sharing the story on the social media site, the hip-hop community went into search mode. Several underground rappers started sharing possible locations near Yamuna river where the rapper could be found and urged people to stop him from taking his own life. Updates on Tiwari’s whereabouts were trending with hashtags such as #SaveMCKode, #FindMCKode, #FindKode etc.

'My son was extemely upset'

Before his disappearance, Aditya Tiwari was facing enormous backlash on social media over a 2016 video where he allegedly made derogatory comments about a particular religion. Tiwari’s mother Deep told news agency ANI on Wednesday that her son issued an immediate apology but he was still being trolled.

“He (Aditya) even started receiving death threats. My son was extremely upset. He wrote a suicide note and left home. We were all very worried. There was no news of him for the past seven days. Today at around 5 pm we came to know that he was traced. Now he is being brought back safely,” Deep Tiwari said on Wednesday.

As the police were searching for Tiwari, a fake photo went viral on Twitter which claimed that his body has been recovered from Pragati Thermal Power/Millenium Park Bus Stand side on the Yamuna Bank.

However, many websites busted the fake news, saying that the photo shared on the microblogging site is from Bangladesh where a boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized in 2017.

How was Tiwari traced?

A team of the Delhi Police traced Tiwari to Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday. Tiwari’s mother Deepa filed a missing complaint on June 3, following which a kidnapping case was registered and several teams began searching for the rapper.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur told Hindustan Times on Wednesday that Tiwari was found at his friend’s house in Jabalpur. The rapper told the Delhi Police team that he had left for Madhya Pradesh on June 2 itself. “We will ask him the reason for his recent actions once he reaches Delhi,” Thakur added.