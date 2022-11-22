Rashtrapati Bhavan to be open to public for 5 days a week from Dec 1

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain open to the public for five days a week from December 1, a spokesperson for the President has said.

“Since Covid-19 abated, visits to the Rashtrapati Bhavan were restricted to just two days for the public. The move [to increase the number of days] is to make the president’s official residence more accessible to the public and to allow access to it also on weekdays,” the spokesperson said.

Guided tours of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available to the people on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday except on holidays. Visitors will be able to see the main building as well as the library, etc across slots available from 10am to 4pm.

A registration charge of ₹50 will be applicable per visitor. Visitors in a group of 30 will be charged ₹1200 per visit. Only children under the age of eight are exempted from registration charges.

People can also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday. The museum complex also includes stables and showcases artefacts.

Every Saturday, people can also see the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 8am to 9am.

Tours of the Rashtrapati Bhavan also cover the famed Mughal Gardens and they can be booked on the website http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.

In 2017, access to the Rashtrapati Bhavan was made available on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 9am to 4pm. It was closed to the public from January 1 to March 4 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.