The aim of the event is to exhibit exceptional cultures of India like traditional folk dances and art forms, performing arts, rich tribal heritage, local cuisine etc.(File photo)
Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know

The second phase of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be inaugurated by the Union minister of state for culture and tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at Darjeeling Raj Bhavan.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Darjeeling in West Bengal will host three-day Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav starting Monday. The event will continue till February 24. It is organised to promote the diversity of the country, and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat'.

The second phase of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be inaugurated by the Union minister of state for culture and tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at Darjeeling Raj Bhavan, according to a government release. Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal, will attend the closing ceremony of the event.

The event will give centrestage and opportunity to local artists to present their talent including 20 stalls that will showcase the hand craft culture of different regions of India.

Here's what is expected in the three-day event:

> The event in Darjeeling will have various cultural events, it will begin with a choreographic presentation by Odissi Vision and Movement Centre, the government release said. Recitals by Dona Ganguly (Odissi), Michael (Saxophone), Shayne Hyrapiet (Band) will also be held, it said further.

> A Rabindra Sangeet recital by Sounak Chattopadhyay, dance recital by Saphire Dance troupe, the Northeastern band of Daniel Engti and Kamran and the Boyz Band are scheduled for the second day.

> Anuttam Baul will start the third day with Bail songs, Sanskriti Sreyaskar will then perform a Kathak ballet followed by a dance drama.

The ministry of culture has till date organised 10 editions of its flagship programme since 2015.

"Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2021, a festival that celebrates unity in diversity with magnificence and grandeur. Experience the exuberance of the rich cultural heritage of India from 22-24 Feb 2021 in Darjeeling, West Bengal," the ministry tweeted on Sunday.

The aim of the event is to exhibit exceptional cultures of India like traditional folk dances and art forms, performing arts, rich tribal heritage, local cuisine etc. The Mahotsav aims to reconnect the youth of the nation with their indigenous cultures and historical importance in the context of India.

