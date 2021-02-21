Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
Darjeeling in West Bengal will host three-day Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav starting Monday. The event will continue till February 24. It is organised to promote the diversity of the country, and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat'.
The second phase of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be inaugurated by the Union minister of state for culture and tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at Darjeeling Raj Bhavan, according to a government release. Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal, will attend the closing ceremony of the event.
The event will give centrestage and opportunity to local artists to present their talent including 20 stalls that will showcase the hand craft culture of different regions of India.
Here's what is expected in the three-day event:
> The event in Darjeeling will have various cultural events, it will begin with a choreographic presentation by Odissi Vision and Movement Centre, the government release said. Recitals by Dona Ganguly (Odissi), Michael (Saxophone), Shayne Hyrapiet (Band) will also be held, it said further.
> A Rabindra Sangeet recital by Sounak Chattopadhyay, dance recital by Saphire Dance troupe, the Northeastern band of Daniel Engti and Kamran and the Boyz Band are scheduled for the second day.
> Anuttam Baul will start the third day with Bail songs, Sanskriti Sreyaskar will then perform a Kathak ballet followed by a dance drama.
The ministry of culture has till date organised 10 editions of its flagship programme since 2015.
Also Read | 'Govts elected to ease burden of people': Sonia Gandhi to PM on fuel price hike
"Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2021, a festival that celebrates unity in diversity with magnificence and grandeur. Experience the exuberance of the rich cultural heritage of India from 22-24 Feb 2021 in Darjeeling, West Bengal," the ministry tweeted on Sunday.
The aim of the event is to exhibit exceptional cultures of India like traditional folk dances and art forms, performing arts, rich tribal heritage, local cuisine etc. The Mahotsav aims to reconnect the youth of the nation with their indigenous cultures and historical importance in the context of India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress protests fuel price hike in Assam, leaders march to petrol depots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who was finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role model? She answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly
- The disgruntled MLAs said their adjournment motions were not being taken up and alleged that they did not have the backing of the leader of opposition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi appears to be taking on challenges of post-Covid era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price rise: Have urged OPEC countries, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govts elected to ease burden of people': Sonia Gandhi to PM on fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP lawmaker arrested for assaulting cop; released hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Amaravati district to be under 1-week lockdown starting Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation in J-K is BJP’s exercise to divide communities, says Mehbooba Mufti
- The delimitation commission for the union territory was formed by the Centre on March 6 last year, just six months after Jammu and Kashmir' special status was revoked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response
- India’s response to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh was also discussed at the meeting of BJP national officer bearers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy rain in Puducherry; schools to remain closed on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox