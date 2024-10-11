Ratan Tata – A large-hearted titan, writes Jyotiraditya Scindia

The world has lost a titan in the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. His legacy is not just one of towering business achievements, but one that is deeply rooted in the ethos of putting “India and Indians first.” As a philanthropist, Tata touched the lives of millions in India and beyond. (Getty Images)

Those who knew Shri Ratan Tata well would agree that Tata Steel’s age-old advertisement, “We also make steel” actually typified his self-deprecating brand of humour. But more than that, it is a reflection of the large-hearted man he was with a larger-than-life vision. A dreamer in every sense, he believed in the potential of India and strove to make it a reality. With a strong work ethic and a commitment to understanding the everyday realities of people’s lives, he reshaped the Tata Group and the Indian industrial landscape. His ability to think differently is palpable in his iconic projects—the low-cost water purifier Swach, Tata Indica, Ginger budget hotels, and the Nano. These were not just projects, but symbols of hope, representing a future wherein India’s middle class could access mobility, comfort, and opportunity. While recalling the Tata Nano project, he once shared, “I remember seeing a family of four on a motorbike in the heavy Bombay rain—I knew I wanted to do more for these families who were risking their lives for lack of an alternative.” His empathy is what set him apart from other business leaders.

Read more: ‘The clock has stopped ticking’: Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Above all, he was a man of the people—deeply committed to customer satisfaction and service. He valued everyone around him, treating them with kindness, compassion, and respect. A man of his stature always made sure he saw his guests in and out of his home. Just as a curious child, he was always interested in people - their lives and journeys, thus making place in the hearts of everyone he would meet.

Ratan Ji was truly a “gentle giant,” embodying humility and warmth in every interaction that I had with him. I first met him with my father at the age of 10, and since the last four decades, his life has been an inspiration for me. As an animal lover myself, I admired him for the fact that his house was always a place where both humans and animals were welcomed with care, love, and humility. Shri Tata ensured that the headquarters of the Tata group, “Bombay House”, and even the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai, served as a welcome home for stray animals.

It’s an honour for me and my family that the Scindias and the Tatas have shared an age-old, time-tested bond. When Sir Jamsetji Tata was looking to raise capital for the iron and steel works at Tata Steel, my great-grandfather, Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia I, had provided the required investment — realising the necessity for India to build her own infrastructure. Prior to independence, when J. R. D. Tata founded Air India, he and my grandfather, Maharaja Jiwaji Rao Scindia worked together to bring Gwalior onto the civil aviation map of the world. My father, who was eight years his junior, also shared a warm relationship with Shri Ratan Tata.

Read more: When Elon Musk praised Ratan Tata as a ‘gentleman and a scholar.’ Watch

In the past three decades of my professional career, first as an investment banker and then as a public servant, I had multiple opportunities to interact with Shri Tata, and each time, I would draw inspiration from him to do better and think bigger. In 2016, I also had the privilege of hosting him at the Annual Day celebrations of The Scindia School in Gwalior, and, needless to say, even at the age of 80, he was a hit among the students, as he engaged with every young exhibitor present at the function. Infusing young blood and promoting fresh ideas has been a hallmark of his long and illustrious career. In his post-retirement life, he pursued his interest in identifying and grooming talent by investing in and encouraging entrepreneurial startups.

As a philanthropist, he touched the lives of millions in India and beyond. His commitment to social causes stems from the Tata family’s long-standing tradition of fostering societal progress —a legacy he cherished and carried forward with deep conviction. In his professional life, he engaged with employees and stakeholders at all levels, infusing a sense of belonging within the Group. As a true leader, he never sought the spotlight and remained humble. It is no wonder that “an assurance from Tata, was an assurance from Ratan” – as his close ones liked to put it.

To me, he will always be a man who never shied away from taking risks. While working together during the acquisition of Air India, his resolve to transform it into a flag carrier with world-class standards of service, not only displayed his courage, but also his emotional commitment to take the business birthed by his family to greater heights of success.

As we mourn his loss, I fondly remember the last time I met him in 2022, over lunch with my wife and son. With a dining table stacked with books and business plans, he talked at great lengths about the passion of the young entrepreneurs he was engaging with at the time. He also took a keen interest in my son’s desire to be an entrepreneur, and gave him direction and sage advice! I will not forget his affectionate nature, his thoughtful words, and the genuine care he exuded during our conversation. The memory of that day remains etched in my heart.

As it is said, “The song is ended, but the melody lingers on,” his passing is a deep personal loss for me. I will remember him as a wonderful human being and a visionary who left an indelible mark on all of us. I join the nation in paying homage to this true son of Bharat Mata, “India’s Ratan”, for his values that were stronger than steel and his tireless dedication to improving the world for every living creature, big and small.