Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ratan Tata speech, with PM by his side, wins hearts: ‘Dedicate my last years…’
india news

Ratan Tata speech, with PM by his side, wins hearts: ‘Dedicate my last years…’

Ratan Tata spoke a few sentences in his address in Hindi as he admitted that was not very well versed with the language. 
Dibrugarh, Apr 28 (ANI): Industrialist Ratan Tata speaks at the inauguration of the seven state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres and the foundation stone laying ceremony of seven new cancer hospitals, in Dibrugarh on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 11:49 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, industrialist Ratan Tata won many hearts with his speech as he addressed a government event in Assam. "Aaj Assam ka bahut important din hai...(today is a very important day for Assam," the 84-year-old tycoon said in Hindi, as he clarified that he was not very well-versed with the language, and underlined: "Whatever I say, I will say it from my heart."

"I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognises and is recognized by all," he underlined. "Today is a very important day in the history of the state of Assam. It is the day that raises Assam to a higher level in terms of healthcare and treatment of cancer... It really is a day that for cancer, which is not a rich man's disease, the state is being equipped to serve millions. None of this would have taken place if it was not for the chief minister... and of course without the support of the Prime Minister."

RELATED STORIES

"It is humbling and a matter of pride that this event today is a culmination of very advance thinking."

On Thursday, PM Modi launched Asia’s largest cancer care network by inaugurating seven hospitals and laying foundations of as many more for the treatment of the disease. “There was a time when setting up one hospital in seven years was considered a big achievement. But today in Assam, seven new hospitals were inaugurated in a day. Three other cancer hospitals are under construction and the foundation stone of seven more have been laid,” Modi said at a public meeting in Dibrugarh.

“Such widespread and specialised cancer care network in Assam is needed as the state and rest of northeast has been witnessing a large number of cancer cases. Earlier patients from poor and middle-class families had to go outside the state for treatment," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
ratan tata pm modi assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP