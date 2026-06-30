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Rats, cockroaches, expired food: FDA cracks down on 6 Mumbai eateries

The action was taken against Flint & Waarsa, a restaurant in Nariman Point area, and five other establishments, including hotels, restaurants and a bakery.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 11:26 am IST
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of six restaurants and eateries, including a posh establishment in south Mumbai, after finding unhygienic kitchens, expired stock and misbranded products during raids, officials said on Tuesday.

The FDA on Monday raided premises in Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, Bandra, and Bhandup.(Pexels/ Representational)

The action was taken against Flint & Waarsa, a restaurant in the posh Nariman Point area, and five other establishments, including hotels, restaurants and a bakery in the eastern and western suburbs, as part of a special statewide enforcement drive, they said.

Officials inspected Flint & Waarsa on June 27, and upon finding "misbranded" products, collected five samples for laboratory analysis and seized stock worth 11,350. The team also found stock worth 16,201 that had been stored beyond its expiry date and was disposed of there itself, the FDA statement said.

Also Read | FDA order on hospital pharmacies welcomed, but activists flag practical challenges

The department said it would continue strict enforcement to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality food products and would take legal action against violations that pose a risk to public health.

 
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