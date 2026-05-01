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Reach counting centres early, 'don't move an inch': Vijay's result day directions to TVK candidates

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23. The TVK candidates met Vijay to discuss their campaign experiences as well as preparations for May 4.

Published on: May 01, 2026 01:21 pm IST
PTI |
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TVK candidate N Marie Wilson said that his party chief Vijay, during a meeting held here on Thursday, instructed candidates to be present at the counting centres early in the morning before the counting starts and "not move an inch".

Vijay founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).(PTI)

Speaking to the media, R K Nagar candidate Wilson said, "Vijay asked us (TVK candidates) to be present at the counting centres by 6 am, advising us to stay at the front and closely monitor the proceedings, without moving an inch".

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly were held on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The TVK candidates met Vijay to discuss their campaign experiences as well as preparations for May 4.

Wilson said they also shared their ground-level observations from their first-time electoral contest with the party leader.

Describing Vijay as a "very good listener", Wilson said the field issues faced during the election -- including reported friction between TVK and DMK cadres in certain parts of Chennai -- were reported, and the leadership took note of the events.

Kumar told reporters at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur that voters from rival camps, including the DMK and AIADMK, have shifted their support toward TVK.

"This is an election the likes of which you have never seen; it was like a festival celebrated by the people of Tamil Nadu. People from all walks of life-from children to the elderly-are eagerly waiting for a change, and their expectations will not be proven wrong. We have seen DMK and AIADMK voters casting their ballots for us because they want a transformation," Kumar said.

The TVK leader further alleged that the ruling DMK, fearing electoral defeat, has resorted to violence and intimidation against TVK functionaries.

"We have already brought these matters to the attention of the DGP and the Election Commission, seeking additional protection for our functionaries in areas like Saidapet and KVK. The DMK is unleashing anarchy out of fear of losing, but they will receive a fitting reply from the people on May 4," Kumar added.

Kumar also said further instructions for winning candidates would be issued following the announcement of the results.

 
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Home / India News / Reach counting centres early, 'don't move an inch': Vijay's result day directions to TVK candidates
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