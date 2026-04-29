Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: Stalin-led bloc or AIADMK front? First post-poll predictions for Tamil Nadu out
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Poll LIVE: The focus is on the post-poll predictions as an intense debate is on whether the massive turnout indicates anti-incumbency or a wave in favour of chief minister MK Stalin.
- 5 Mins agoFirst post-poll predictions for Tamil Nadu out
- 7 Mins agoTamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: Congress-DMK vs BJP-AIADMK battle
- 9 Mins agoTamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: Projections expected shortly
- 16 Mins agoTamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: When will results of Tamil Nadu elections be out?
- 21 Mins agoTamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: What was the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu?
- 22 Mins agoWhat Exit polls predicted for 2021 Election?
- 9:51 AM IST, Apr 29What happened in 2021 polls in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: Polling for 234 Assembly constituencies was held on April 23 under tight security. The state saw a strong turnout of 84.29%, reflecting high voter participation in what is being closely watched as a key political contest. To form the government, any party or alliance must cross the halfway mark of 118 seats....Read More
However, the political suspense is far from over. The exit poll results are likely to emerge after 6:30 PM on Wednesday, 29 April.
Counting day on May 4
Counting of votes across the four states — West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with Puducherry, is scheduled for May 4. That is when the actual numbers will decide the winners.
Looking back at 2021: What exit polls said
The last Assembly election in 2021 came at a significant moment for Tamil Nadu. It was the first election after the deaths of two towering political figures — J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK.
Back then, most exit polls had pointed towards a comfortable win for the DMK-led alliance. Predictions suggested that MK Stalin’s camp would secure around 160 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies were expected to win about 66 seats. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK was projected to get a marginal presence.
When the results were declared on May 2, the broad direction of those predictions held true. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won 159 seats, with the DMK itself claiming 133 enough for a clear majority and its first decisive mandate in 25 years. The NDA secured 75 seats, including 66 for the AIADMK. Notably, 11 ministers from the outgoing Palaniswami cabinet lost their seats.
Key candidates in fray
A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray across the state, including several high-profile leaders. Chief minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur in Chennai, seeking a second straight term. His son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the race from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
On the other side, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Vijay, making his electoral debut, is contesting from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.
Looking back at 2021 results
The 2021 Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the DMK-led alliance, which secured 159 of the 234 seats. In comparison, the AIADMK-led coalition won 75 seats, marking a clear mandate for the DMK at the time.
Congress-DMK vs BJP-AIADMK
During the campaign, the DMK – contesting 164 seats and leaving 70 for its allies, including the Congress – framed the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the “Delhi-NDA”, taking aim at the BJP-led Centre.
The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats and allocating 65 to its allies, including 27 for the BJP, countered this narrative by targeting the DMK over issues such as alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and claims around drug prevalence and safety of women and children.
Vijay-led TVK, entering electoral politics for the first time, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, signalling an ambitious statewide push in its debut outing.
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: First post-poll predictions for Tamil Nadu out
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: P Matrize has projected a comfortable win for the DMK-INC+ alliance in Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026. Tamil Nadu exit poll result by P Matrize below:
DMK-INC+ 122-132
NDA 87-100
TVK 10-12
OTHERS 0-6
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: Congress-DMK vs BJP-AIADMK battle
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: During the campaign, the DMK – contesting 164 seats and leaving 70 for its allies, including the Congress – framed the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the “Delhi-NDA”, taking aim at the BJP-led Centre.
The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats and allocating 65 to its allies, including 27 for the BJP, countered this narrative by targeting the DMK over issues such as alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and claims around drug prevalence and safety of women and children.
Vijay-led TVK, entering electoral politics for the first time, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, signalling an ambitious statewide push in its debut outing.
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: Projections expected shortly
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: Pollsters are likely to release projections for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 from 6:30 pm.
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: When will results of Tamil Nadu elections be out?
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE: The results of Tamil Nadu elections will be out on May 4.
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: What was the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: Polling for 234 Assembly constituencies was held on April 23 under tight security. The state saw a strong turnout of 84.29%, reflecting high voter participation in what is being closely watched as a key political contest.
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: What Exit polls predicted for 2021 Election?
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: Most of the exit poll predictions in 2021 turned to be true for Tamil Nadu as MK Stalin-led party made a spirited comeback winning around two-thirds of the seats, enabling it to form government without the support of allies.
The pollsters have predicted a huge win for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 assembly election.
India Today-Axis My India projected 175-195 seats for DMK, while giving 38-54 seats to AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly.
Today's Chanakya projected 175 seats for DMK, while predicting 57 seats for AIADMK. Meanwhile, Republic-CNX exit poll results predicted 160-170 seats for DMK and 58-68 seats for AIADMK.
ABP CVoter has given 160-172 seats to Stalin’s party and 58-70 seats for the AIADMK.
However, in the 2016, most pollsters had gone wrong after they predicted a win for the DMK. The election results turned out to be a massive mandate for J Jayalalithaa as she retained the state, the first for a party since 1984.
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: What happened in 2021 polls in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu Election Exit Polls LIVE: In 2021, Stalin-led DMK registered a massive win against the ruling AIADMK, seeing a turnout of 72.78 per cent. While the DMK won 133 seats, its ally Congress won 18 seats of the 25 it contested.
The ruling AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats. However, in the latest elections, the voter turnout has increased by over 12 percent, partly owing to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), during which 74 lakh deceased, duplicate and ineligible voters were removed.
There is also the TVK factor, which might make the bipolar contest into a triangular one. It remains to be seen whether actor Vijay, who has been a crowd puller ever since launching a party, will manage to make a dent in the two-way DMK vs AIADMK contest.