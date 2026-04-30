Vijay will form government with over 150 seats in Tamil Nadu, says TVK leader

As exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections sparked political reactions, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Erode West Assembly constituency candidate K.K. Anand Mohan on Tuesday asserted that the party remains confident of forming the government with a clear majority. Axis My India has predicted in its exit poll that actor Vijay's party TVK can win upto 120 seats in Tamil Nadu election 2026. (PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Anand Mohan said that the party does not attach any significance to exit poll predictions and expressed confidence that TVK founder Thalapathy Vijay will form the government on May 4 with more than 150 seats.

"Despite various exit polls coming out, we do not care about them. Vijay will form the government on May 4 with a single majority after winning more than 150 seats," he said.

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He further claimed that a large section of voters have supported the party, stating that "seven out of ten people" had voted for TVK's whistle symbol, adding that the votes were cast in favour of Vijay's leadership.

Reiterating the party's stance, Anand Mohan said that both the leadership and candidates remain confident about their prospects. "Vijay is confident that he will form the government, and the people are also confident. We do not give importance to opinion poll results," he said.

Anand Mohan further informed that Vijay has called for a consultation meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, which party candidates are set to attend. "We are now moving to attend the meeting. Only good things will happen, victory is certain," he added.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats.

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those polled, Vijay got the support of 37 per cent.

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state. People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK.

People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK.

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu also includes the Congress.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.