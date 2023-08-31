News / India News / Ready for elections in J&K, no specific timeframe for statehood: Centre tell SC

Ready for elections in J&K, no specific timeframe for statehood: Centre tell SC

ByHT News Desk
Aug 31, 2023 10:51 AM IST

The central government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it is ready for elections at any time in Jammu and Kashmir. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said that the process of updating the voter list is substantially over.

Mehta said that the legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held after panchayat polls and municipal polls. It is, however, for the State Election Commission and the Central Election Commission to decide which election should take place first, he added.

“There are three elections which are due. For the first time, the three-tier panchayat raj system is introduced. The first elections would be for panchayats. District development council elections have already taken place,” Mehta told the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

While the government refrained from giving a specific timeframe for restoring statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, it clarified that Union Territory status is temporary.

“So far as statehood is concerned, I have already made a statement but that apart, the statement of the home minister on the floor of parliament - UT is a temporary thing, we are dealing with an extremely extraordinary situation,” he said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, asked if the court was taking into account while dealing with the legality of the abrogation of Article 370.

CJI Chandrachud clarified that the bench will deal with the legality of the abrogation of Article 370 on constitutional grounds and that facts relating to election or statehood won't affect that determination.

